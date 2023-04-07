Mumbai Weather: Mercury levels on the rise in city, air 'satisfactory' with AQI at 87 | FPJ

Mercury levels in Mumbai are on the rise.

The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The temperature was 2.2 degrees higher than Wednesday. Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees, an increase of 1 degree over Wednesday.

As per weather reports, the maximum temperature is likely to increase further over the next few days.

On Friday morning, Mumbai's temperature was 26.8°C while the humidity was 66%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Friday predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning on Friday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 87.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 83 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 61 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 73 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 74 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 89 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 173 AQI · Moderate