Mumbai Weather: Mercury levels expected to rise; AQI 'satisfactory' | AFP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies in the upcoming week even as the temperatures are likely to increase.

On Sunday morning, the city's temperature was 22.8 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 70%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky on Sunday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 78 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 78 and 73 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 92 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 71 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 84 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 73 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 66 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 93 AQI · Satisfactory