Mumbai weather: Mainly sunny sky for the next 24 hours; AQI 'good' at 41

Despite the week starting with pleasant cloudy weather, sunny skies would take over the rest of the days, said the weather forecast report for Mumbai and its suburbs. The city is expected to experience warm and humid conditions for the next 24 hours from Friday morning. No rainfall was predicted to bring down the heat.

On May 26, Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 30.6°C and the humidity at 79%.

IMD stated that squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off Gujarat coast, parts of Northwest Arabian Sea and Northeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen were advised not to venture into these areas during the next four days. However, only light rainfall was indicated at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa.

Mumbai AQI

Did Mumbai breathe fine this morning? The city recorded an AQI of 41 which makes it fall under the 'good' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI in areas of Mumbai

Worli: 33

Sion: 36

Borivali: 56

Kurla: 82

Colaba: 110

