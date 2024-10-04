Mumbai Weather: Keep Umbrellas Handy As City To Experience Cloudy Skies Today

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts partly cloudy skies | File

Mumbai: As per the IMD, Mumbai's weather today will start with fog or mist in the morning, then become partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures will vary from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. Sunrise took place at 6:29 AM, with sunset is anticipated to happen at 6:24 PM.

According to Tide-Forecast.com, the initial high tide is expected at 00:38 AM with a height of 4.18 metres. The next high tide will occur at 12:34 PM, reaching a height of 4.04 meters, while the initial low tide is scheduled for 6:32 AM, when the water level will decrease to 1.19 meters. The next low tide is scheduled for 6:39 PM, with the water level dropping to 0.64 meters.

Yellow Alert In Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for various areas, cautioning about thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall. Strong winds blowing at 30-40 kilometres per hour are also forecasted in specific locations.

Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded are the areas covered by this alert. Citizens in these regions should exercise caution, especially when engaging in outdoor pursuits, as thunderstorms and lightning could present dangers.

Today's Maharashtra Weather summary from 0830 to 1730 IST@Hosalikar_KS pic.twitter.com/1FIBLIHwJB — Climate Research & Services, IMD Pune (@ClimateImd) October 3, 2024

Mumbai Week Weather Forecast

On October 5, the morning will begin with fog or mist, and then become partly cloudy later in the day. Temperatures are forecasted to vary between 24 and 32 degrees Celsius.



On October 6, there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorms in the evening or at night. The temperature will vary from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius.



On October 7, like the previous day, rain or thunderstorms are anticipated in the evening or night. Temperatures will vary between 25 and 34 degrees Celsius.

On October 8, the forecast predicts partly cloudy skies all day. The temperature will vary between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius.



On October 9, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius.