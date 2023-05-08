Mumbai Weather: IMD says city to see light showers, thunderstorms; AQI 'satisfactory' at 69 | File

After seeing an overcast sky on Sunday, Mumbaikars woke up to a bright Monday morning which was rather breezy. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening on Monday.

The weather agency said the city could also see light showers and thunderstorms.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday was 29.8°C while the humidity was 73%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 69.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 57 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 59 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 63 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 134 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 75 Satisfactory