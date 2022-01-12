Mumbai weather: IMD predicts warmer nights ahead

After Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season- 13.2°C, weathermen have predicted an increase in mercury levels in the coming days.

As per IMD’s seven-day forecast, night temperature is likely to rise from Thursday. The forecast also stated that the maximum temperature in the city will rise to 30°C by the end of the week. The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3°C

The IMD recorded a marginal rise in temperature on Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded was 27.3 °C , four degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature was 15.6°C.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Santacruz observatory was 27.3°C while the minimum was 14.4°C. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD's Colaba observatory was 27°C while the minimum was 16.2°C.

Meanwhile The IMD on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning predicting thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region in the next two days.

Several districts in east Vidarbha, including Nagpur, witnessed rainfall and hail during the day.

The regional meteorological centre of IMD Nagpur has issued a yellow warning for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha till Thursday, an official said.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 10:55 AM IST