 Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, AQI satisfactory at '40'
The IMD said that the city would witness partly clear sky on Monday. However, rain or thundershowers could occur towards afternoon or evening on April 25, 26, and 27.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, AQI satisfactory at '62' | File

Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain partly cloudy today. However, the city may experience rain or thundershowers over the next three days.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning is 27.4°C, while the humidity is 79%.

As per IMD's district-wise forecast, dry weather conditions are likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on April 24.

The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 24°C.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 40.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

Colaba · 70 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 41 AQI Good

Malad · 58 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 67 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 47 AQI Good

Navi Mumbai · 88 AQI Satisfactory

