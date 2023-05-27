Mumbai weather: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in the city; AQI good at 45 | Photo Credit: ANI

After witnessing mostly sunny sky with a light rain shower on Friday morning, Mumbai is expected to witness similar weather conditions over the weekend. The IMD predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in the city until Sunday. The weather agency hinted at Mumbai and its suburbs receiving drizzle particularly in the morning hours of Saturday and Sunday.

On May 27, Mumbai woke up to a pleasant temperature in the city as a major relief from scorching heat and sweat. With humidity at 69%, the overall temperature was recorded to be 31°C.

Furthermore, throwing light on the weather conditions in few other parts of Maharashtra, IMD stated in its report, "Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in South Konkan-Goa, South & North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Mumbai AQI today

For the third day in a row, the city breathed better air with AQI being under the 'good' category. On Saturday, Mumbai marked a reading of 45 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

BKC: 29 Good

Sion: 55 Satisfactory

Malad: 74 Satisfactory

Colaba: 113 Moderate

Kurla: 162 Moderate