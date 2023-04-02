Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies, AQI 'satisfactory' | File

Mumbaikars have been pleasantly surprised this March as the whole month was cooler than normal.

On Sunday, Mumbai's temperature was 25°C while the humidity was 75%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Sunday predicted clear skies in Mumbai on Sunday, while the 48-hour forecast predicted that the skies will remain clear till Monday.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 86 as of 9 am on Sunday , putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 86 and 80 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 97 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 61 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 80 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 81 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 91 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 66 AQI · Satisfactory