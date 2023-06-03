Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts city to witness cloudy sky with possibility of rain until Monday; AQI 'good' at 43

Mumbai Weather & AQI | Unsplash

Days after clear sky with sunny and humid weather, the IMD has predicted Mumbai to get a major relief from hot conditions. The city is likely to see party cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, i.e. until Monday, with possibility of light rainfall. Mumbaikars who probably ended their summer holidays and were eagerly waiting to enjoy rains might experience them in the coming days of June.

On Saturday, people in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 31.6oC with humidity at 72%. Some parts of the city saw drizzles in the morning hours of June 3. Meanwhile, the weather report for the next two days of the month suggested the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 34oC & 28oC respectively.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 43.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Powai: 37 Good

Mulund: 48 Good

Borivali: 74 Satisfactory

Malad: 76 Satisfactory

BKC: 87 Satisfactory

Colaba: 129 Moderate