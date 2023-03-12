Mumbai Weather: IMD declares heatwave as mercury levels soar; AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbai Weather: IMD declares heatwave declared as mercury levels soar; AQI remains 'poor' | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a heat wave in Mumbai on Saturday, as temperatures in the city soared.

The Santacruz observatory on Saturday recorded a temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD declares a heatwave over a coastal city when two weather stations record more than 37 degrees of daily maximum temperature on the same day.

For areas in the plains to be declared as facing a heat wave, the maximum temperature should reach 40 degrees, while for hilly regions, the maximum needs to be 30 degrees or more.

Mumbai has already crossed the 39 degree mark on March 8, when it hit 39.3 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday morning, the city's temperature stood at 27°C while the humidity was 54%.

According to the a recent IMD forecast, maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively on Sunday.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 215 as of 9 am on Saturday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 215 and 152 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 23°C, respectively today.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 310 AQI Very Poor

Sion: 300 AQI Poor

Worli: 97 AQI Satisfactory

Bhandup: 235 AQI Poor

Borivali: 135 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 305 AQI Very Poor