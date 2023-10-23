Mumbai Weather: City Wakes Up With Hazy Morning; AQI Stands 'Moderate' At 127 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to a hazy Monday morning with a noticable layer of smog in the atmosphere. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today and also a respite in the temperatures.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see clear skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 25°C to 31°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 26.4°C while the humidity was 89%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 127.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 142 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 110 AQI Moderate

Malad: 131 AQI Moderate

BKC: 190 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 130 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 127 AQI Moderate

Worli: 99 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI Moderate

