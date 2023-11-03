Mumbai Weather: City Wakes Up To Partially Cloudy Skies; AQI Stands Moderate Category At 125 With Colaba Worst Hit | ANI

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies in the morning on Friday. Mumbai has started experiencing colder mornings for the past few days as a good sign of the upcoming winter season. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Friday are likely to be between 23°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning was recorded at 24°C while the humidity was 77%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 125.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 251 AQI Poor

Andheri: 95 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 180 AQI Moderate

BKC: 170 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 142 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 151 AQI Moderate

Worli: 84 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 172 AQI Moderate

