Mumbai Weather: City to see partly cloudy skies today, air 'satisfactory' with AQI 76

Amid the increasing temperatures, Mumbaikars have been seeking respite in cooling beverages and scarves to safeguard them from the heat. The sweltering heat followed unseasonal showers that has at least brought the citizens great respite from bad air quality.

The city is likely to have a satisfactory Air Quality Index (AQI) for the upcoming days.

The city's temperature currently is at 23.6°C and the humidity is at 90%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD has forecasted that the maximum temperature on April 4 will be around 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be around 23°C. Meanwhile, the weather agency has said that the city will see a partly cloudy sky today.

The IMD has also predicted that the wind speed in the city will be moderate, ranging from 10 to 15 km/h. The sea breeze is expected to set in around noon, which will bring some relief from the heat. The relative humidity is expected to remain between 60 and 70%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 76. SAFAR has predicted that the AQI will remain in the satisfactory category for the next two days, with a reading of 72 on April 5 and 91 on April 6.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 71 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 48 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 58 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 54 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 61 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 108 AQI · Moderate