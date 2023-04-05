Mumbai Weather: City to see cloudy skies today, air 'satisfactory' with AQI at 68

Mumbai Weather: City to see cloudy skies today, air 'satisfactory' with AQI 68 | File

After a spell of unseasonal rains, temperatures have been increasing in the city.

On Sunday, Mumbai's temperature was 25.8°C while the humidity was 84%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Wednesday predicted clear skies in Mumbai, while the 48-hour forecast predicted that the skies will remain clear till Thursday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the satisfactory category, with a reading of 68.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 71 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 53 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 51AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 58 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 62 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 68 AQI · Satisfactory