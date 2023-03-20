Mumbai Weather: City to get warmer this week; AQI remains 'moderate'

Mumbai Weather: City to get warmer this week; AQI 'moderate' | File

After nearly five days of gloomy skies with light showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts sunny skies over Mumbai in the coming week, which will also increase the temperature of the city by upto 36 degrees Celsius by Friday

On Sunday, IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.1 degrees Celsius, with 77% relative humidity.

While the Colaba observatory experienced a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, with 82% relative humidity.

On Monday, the temperature in Mumbai was 25.4 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 68%.

As per an IMD official, the forecast for the coming week shows mainly clear skies with the temperature also witnessing a steady rise. The maximum temperature of the city may go up to 36-37 degrees by Friday, he said.

Mumbai Weather

IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly on Monday. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 33°C & 21°C.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 107 as of 9 am on Monday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 107 and 83 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 73 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon: 90 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 67 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 85 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 140 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 118 AQI Moderate