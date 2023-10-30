Mumbai Weather: City Sees Partially Cloudy Skies; Air Quality Stands Moderate At 128 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to partially cloudy skies in the morning on Monday. In the past few days, Mumbai saw clear, bright skies in the early hours of the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see bright skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Monday are likely to be between 27°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 28.1°C while the humidity was 60%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 128.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 163 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 77 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 148 AQI Moderate

BKC: 156 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 114 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 162 AQI Moderate

Worli: 84 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 132 AQI Moderate

