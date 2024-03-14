 Mumbai Weather: City Feels The Heat As Mercury Continues To Rise
The month began on a cooler note, offering temporary relief from the stifling conditions that often plague the financial capital.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Pixabay

Mumbaikars seem to have no respite from the rising mercury as the temperatures continue to soar. The mercury's relentless climb has left many feeling drained – and it is only mid-March!

The month began on a cooler note, offering temporary relief from the stifling conditions that often plague the financial capital. However, the respite was short-lived as temperatures began to rise once again, with forecasts indicating further increases in the coming days.

Today's weather forecast

The minimum temperature for Thursday is forecasted to be 22°C, with maximum reaching to 34°C. The wind is forecasted to reach a steady speed of 7.92 units, with gusts peaking at 9.23 units, blowing predominantly from the 314-degree direction.

The recent weather conditions can be attributed to larger climate patterns affecting the region. The activation of a low-pressure belt stretching from north Chhattisgarh through Telangana to north Karnataka has led to significant changes in temperatures across the state.

As the temperature continues to rise, Mumbai braces itself for the possibile sweltering days ahead. Recent observations from weather centres in Colaba and Santacruz highlight temperatures to remain beyond 30°C and showing no signs of abating.

