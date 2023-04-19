Mumbai Weather: AQI moderate at 102; city to see partly cloudy skies | File

Following four months of very bad air quality, the unseasonal rainfall has improved Mumbai's air and the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been around the satisfactory level of below 100 during most days for a month now.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning is 30°C, while the humidity is 57%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening on Wednesday. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 24°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 102.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 86 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 108 AQI Moderate

Malad · 92 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 105 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 66 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 118 AQI Moderate