Mumbai: 'We Stand United Hoping For Govinda's Quick Recovery', Says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Govinda (left) with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Extending his support to Bollywood actor-turned-politician Govinda, Maharashtra Chief Minister extended his support to Govinda and said, "On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a swift and complete recovery." The former MP and former member of Congress party, Govinda had joined the Shiv Sena before the Lok Sabha elections this year.

CM Eknath Shinde issued a statement on Tuesday after the news of Govinda being injured after a gun shot saying, "I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones."

"Govinda has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema and has brought joy to millions through his performances. We stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health," the statement from CM Shinde added.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Dr. Ramesh Agarwal from CritiCare Asia says, "He (Govinda) came to me at 5 am. He had a bullet injury in his leg and he was brought here. He underwent an operation. The bullet has been taken out. He is comfortable and fine. He has been admitted here..." https://t.co/iBtEcngLe8 pic.twitter.com/ykX2mSQ4ru — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2024

Heavy Police Security Outside Hospital

Bollywood star Govinda was rushed to Criti Care Hospital in Mumbai's Juhu suburbs in the wee hours of Tuesday after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own gun. The actor is currently recovering in the ICU and heavy police bandobast has been deployed outside the hospital. His doctor revealed that a 9mm bullet has been removed from the actor's leg post surgery and that the bullet had hit his left knee bone. He will be under observation for 48 hours.

Soon after Govinda was admitted in the hospital, former encounter specialist Daya Nayak, rushed visit to the actor-politician on Tuesday morning. Visuals surfaced on the internet, however, Nayak refused to comment as the media prodded him when he exited the hospital.

Meanwhile, Govinda's fans and several Bollywood stars are extending support to Govinda and praying for his quick recovery.