Mumbai: We shall contest 2024 elections under the leadership of Shinde, says Fadnavis

We shall contest 2024 elections under the leadership of Shinde: Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: In an attempt to put to rest speculations over whether CM Shinde continues in his office, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, in an interview to a news channel, that the BJP shall contest 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra under Shinde's leadership. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for surrendering his claim on CM's post to NCP'Sharads Pawar.

"This Government is fully stable. 2024 elections will be fought by this government. Eknath Shinde will remain as the chief minister till 2024 and will fight elections under his leadership,” Fadnavis said during an interview with ABP Majha, a Marathi news channel.

Fadnavis: MVA's attempt will not be successful

Fadnavis also said that an attempt is being made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to create a narrative that the tie-up between BJP and Eknath Shinde camp has not been fruitful, adding that the people, however, haven't supported it.

“This narrative has been created by Maha Vikas Aghadi and not by the people. It is a political narrative. I am seeing the change. Every passing day, the support to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is growing in the state,” Fadnavis said.



He also stated that in the 2024 , the BJP-Sena elections will get full majority both in assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections.



To a question regarding the unease in the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Fadnavis said, “I have no clue. I am not the spokesperson of NCP neither am I the spokesperson for Ajit Pawar.”

Meanwhile, Naresh Mhaske, spokesperson of Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction has made a sensational claim. He said that at a recent meeting between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, the former withdrew his claim for the Chief Minister's post of Maharashtra. "The whole purpose behind breaking alliance with the BJP and then ruining the party was his claim for the post of Chief Minister. However, now he has withdrew the claim. That means now the Sena under Thackeray would be working to bring the Congress or NCP's Chief Minister to power," Mhaske said.