Mumbai: We provide doses to the state before time, Centre tells HC

The Central government has refuted the state’s claims that it does not receive advance information regarding the delivery schedule and number of vaccines allocated to it.

Additional solicitor general, Anil Singh, told the Bombay High Court on Monday that they provide vaccines to the states as per the schedule prepared in advance.

“The state had complained about the delivery schedule, but we deliver vaccines in advance. There have been instances where the Centre had provided more vaccines than specified in the schedule,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, counsel for the state, Geeta Shastri said they receive Covishield as per the schedule. However, there are delays in receiving Covaxin.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Yogeeta Vanzara through her advocate Rajesh Vanzara, seeking the court’s intervention in issues concerning the booking of vaccination slots on the CoWin portal. The BMC must open the booking slots for a week, but are doing it on a daily basis, the PIL stated.

Meanwhile, Vanzara’s counsel Jamsheed Master also argued that there had been no vaccination drives in the city since the last three days. “No vaccination has been done in the government or BMC-run centers in the city in the last three days. However, vaccines are available in private hospitals,” said Master.

To this, counsel for the BMC Anil Sakhare, said 63,40,138 people have been administered their first jab and 21,61,939 have been fully vaccinated as of August 22.

Speaking about those who had fallen prey to the fake vaccination drives, Sakhare said they are in contact with the Centre to update their vaccine certificates.

Singh said they are in the process of deleting their certificates which gave details of their fake vaccines. Fresh certificates will be generated once they get their jabs.

The high court has asked the Central government to file a detailed affidavit and kept the PIL for hearing on August 30.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:16 PM IST