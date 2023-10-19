Mumbai: 'We Continue To Struggle For Reliable Commute’, Say Furious Passengers

FPJ

Mumbai: In Greater Mumbai, thousands of daily commuters often find themselves facing an uphill battle over a simple auto-rickshaw ride. Drivers’ refusal to go by meter and demands for exorbitant fares have turned into a major issue.

Reshma, a resident of Panvel, struggled nearly 20 minutes outside Bandra Railway Station for a rickshaw on Thursday. Her experience highlights a problem that countless Mumbaikars encounter. After disembarking from a local train, she was met with a queue of rickshaws, but not a single one was willing to follow the metered fare. Instead, the drivers were demanding ₹30 per seat for a mere 1.5-kilometre journey.

75% of rickshaw drivers bluntly refused short distance rides

The Free Press Journal has relaunched its campaign against these malpractices by taxi and rickshaw drivers from October 18. On the second day of the campaign, the FPJ found that around 75% of rickshaw drivers who were asked to ply short-distances in Bandra, Borivali and Andheri areas bluntly refused. This correspondent asked more than 90 drivers for a ride on prominent short routes, but most were not ready to go by meter.

“One of the key issues is the simultaneous presence of shared rickshaws, which set their own exorbitant flat fares, and the absence of rickshaws willing to adhere to the metered fare. This puts passengers in a difficult position, with little choice but to accept the inflated fares,” said Rajendra Sharma, a resident of Kandivali.

“Shared autos often charge flat fares that are double the metered fare. Overloading, reckless driving and a lack of accountability further compound the problem,” he added.

Dinesh Shah, another frequent commuters, recounted his experience of being charged ₹150 for a five-kilometre journey from Bandra Terminus at night. Noor Islam Mandal of Bandra West pointed out the problem of rickshaw overloading, which further exacerbates the discomfort for passengers.

Drivers' alleged relationship with on-duty traffic constables

According to Altaf Sheikh, a resident of Bandra East, many drivers have close relationships with on-duty traffic constables, which not only allows them to charge extra fares but also to overload their vehicles. Hitendra Sharma from Lokhandwala noted that drivers often prefer long-distance trips.

“The struggle for a fair and reliable commute in Mumbai continues to plague the city’s residents. While campaigns like the one by the Free Press Journal are essential for raising awareness, more comprehensive measures are needed to address this issue,” said Savita Joshi, a resident of Khar Road.

What to do?

If you face ‘refusal to ply’, you should politely remind the taxi or rickshaw driver that he is not allowed to refuse a fare. If the driver does not pay heed, you can call the helpline number 100.

Apart from that, to file a complaint, passengers can WhatsApp (send) the details of the incident, including the registration number, location, time, and, if possible, a picture to the following numbers.

Mumbai City

9076201010

Wadala

9152240303

Andheri

9920240202

Borivali

8591944747

People can also send an email to fpjreaderreporter@gmail.com with the vehicle’s photograph displaying the registration number. The FPJ will raise the issue promptly. It’s essential to provide specific information about the incident and communicate in either English or Marathi. Passengers can also share their grievances on social media platforms like X, with hashtags #EndTaxiProblem and #EndRickshawProblem tagging @fpjindia.

