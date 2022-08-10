Mumbai: Waterlogging leads to traffic snarls | PTI Photo

A number of areas in the city and suburbs reported waterlogging following continued rains that led to bottleneck traffic snarls in several areas including the Western Express Highway.

Vehicle users also complained of poor visibility.

“I travelled from Jogeshwari at around 8:30 am on my bike. The of road was barely visible due to fog, heavy rains, and high-intensity winds. To add to it, there was traffic jam everywhere,” said Sachin Pandit, a commuter.

Around 2,000 traffic cops were deployed to handle traffic congestion. The police have requested commuters to track their official Twitter account which would help them to decide their route. “We update traffic status on Twitter to make commuters' travel easy,” said a senior official.