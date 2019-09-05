Mumbai: Waterfall at New Cuffe Parade?

Mumbai: It was an uncanny sight. Water was seen cascading down a terrace of the high rise 'Dioro' tower in the plush New Cuffe Parade.

A video of the riveting sight went viral on social media with many tweeting: Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade!" However, a Lodha Group spokesperson clarified matters.

"We have newly installed a back-up tank for better water storage capacity. During ongoing testing, there was a failure and water from the tank overflowed.”

The Lodha Group promises top-class amenities to buyers and charges crores of rupees for premium construction quality.

Meanwhile, a Lodha spokesperson mentioned that the vendor who was working on water storage tank has undertaken hundreds of similar projects; nonetheless, their team was investigating the cause of the cascading waterfall and will address the same.

He informed that due to this incident there has been no impact on the tanks that provide regular domestic water supply to building residents.