Mumbai water woes: AAP slams plan for desalination plant, calls it a scam

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the plan for a desalination plant in Mumbai was both “a scam and PR farce”, and demanded that work on the “fanciful” project be stopped immediately.
The AAP in a statement claimed that state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray’s pet project was not only a comical travesty, but also a Rs 3,520-crore scam.
Last year, the BMC had proposed to set up a 200 MLD per day capacity desalination plant to overcome water shortage in the city.
“The plant is a scam being perpetrated on us Mumbaikars, that too at the cost of our own tax money – Rs 1,600 crore in capital costs plus Rs 1,900 crore in operation for mere 20 years of shelf life,” the AAP said in a statement.
