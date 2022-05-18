Mumbai water woes: AAP slams plan for desalination plant, calls it a scam

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the plan for a desalination plant in Mumbai was both “a scam and PR farce”, and demanded that work on the “fanciful” project be stopped immediately.

The AAP in a statement claimed that state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray’s pet project was not only a comical travesty, but also a Rs 3,520-crore scam.

Last year, the BMC had proposed to set up a 200 MLD per day capacity desalination plant to overcome water shortage in the city.

“The plant is a scam being perpetrated on us Mumbaikars, that too at the cost of our own tax money – Rs 1,600 crore in capital costs plus Rs 1,900 crore in operation for mere 20 years of shelf life,” the AAP said in a statement.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:48 AM IST