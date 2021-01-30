Mumbai: Water supply to be affected for 24 hours in Andheri, Ville Parle, Santacruz, Khar, BKC on Feb 2 and 3

The areas - Andheri, Ville Parle, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra and BKC of the western suburbs will experience low water pressure on February 2 and 3 as the civic body will take up repair works for underground aqueducts of these areas.

The water supply department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake repair works of a 1,350 mm aqueduct in Bandra and a 1,200 mm aqueduct in Ville Parle. Following which, both the outlets will be joined.

Alongside this, a 900 mm water valve will be replaced with a 1,350 mm valve at Andheri (East) Chakala cabin. The repair works will take place from 6.30 pm on February 2 to 6.30 pm the next day. Civic officials have notified, the K (east), K (west) H (east) and H (west) wards which cover the areas between Andheri till Bandra will experience low water pressure.