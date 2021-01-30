Mumbai: Water supply to be affected for 24 hours in Andheri, Ville Parle, Santacruz, Khar, BKC on Feb 2 and 3

The areas - Andheri, Ville Parle, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra and BKC of the western suburbs will experience low water pressure on February 2 and 3 as the civic body will take up repair works for underground aqueducts of these areas.
The water supply department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake repair works of a 1,350 mm aqueduct in Bandra and a 1,200 mm aqueduct in Ville Parle. Following which, both the outlets will be joined.
Alongside this, a 900 mm water valve will be replaced with a 1,350 mm valve at Andheri (East) Chakala cabin. The repair works will take place from 6.30 pm on February 2 to 6.30 pm the next day. Civic officials have notified, the K (east), K (west) H (east) and H (west) wards which cover the areas between Andheri till Bandra will experience low water pressure.
In a statement, the civic body also mentioned that some areas will not get water supply for 24 hours.
In areas - Juhu koliwada, Santacruz and Ville Parle water supply will be severely interrupted.
While the remaining areas may get water in low pressure.
The civic body has appealed to Mumbaikars for conserving water and spending cautiously.
