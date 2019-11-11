Mumbai: Water supply in Andheri, Vile Parle affected after pipeline burst

On Sunday, water supply in several areas of Andheri (East) and Vile Parle was affected after a pipeline burst at Mahakali Road.
According to Hindustan Times, Areas like Vishal Hall, Teli Galli, Kamgar Kalyan, Gundavali Azad Road, and NS Phadke Marg primarily faced water supply issues. A civic official told the leading daily that the repair work was being done on war-footing and water supply would soon be restored.
Abhijeet Samant, a local corporator told the Hindustan Times, “The incident took place early on Sunday but I was informed only by 4pm, which is just before the water supply starts. Had ward officials informed us earlier, we could have alerted the citizens to save water during the day.”
After the water main pipeline burst several litres of water were seen going waste. Later, Hydraulic engineers were sent to the spot along with ward officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to carry out the repair work.
