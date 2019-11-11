Mumbai: Water supply in Andheri, Vile Parle affected after pipeline burst

On Sunday, water supply in several areas of Andheri (East) and Vile Parle was affected after a pipeline burst at Mahakali Road.

According to Hindustan Times, Areas like Vishal Hall, Teli Galli, Kamgar Kalyan, Gundavali Azad Road, and NS Phadke Marg primarily faced water supply issues. A civic official told the leading daily that the repair work was being done on war-footing and water supply would soon be restored.