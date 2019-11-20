Mumbai: Residents of Andheri, Juhu and Jogeshwari hit by water scarcity after leakage in main lines in Western Suburbs

On Tuesday morning, residents in several parts of the western suburbs were in for a surprise when the found no water supply.

According to Indian Express, complaints were received from people living in areas including Juhu, Andheri and Jogeshwari, who said they had to call in tankers for even basic water needs. “Many housing societies in Andheri and Oshiwara were dependent on tankers for their daily needs,” he said. “…There was no alert from the civic body on this issue. We got to know from our corporator that there was some leakage in a water pipeline, which will affect regular supply,” Dhaval Shah, living in Lokhandwala, told the leading daily.

The civic officials have said that the supply was affected after leakage was detected in two main lines supplying water to Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari. An official from the Hydraulic Engineering Department told the Indian Express, The leakage has been attended to and the supply has been restored.”