Mumbai: Water stock in city lakes at 98 per cent

Mumbai: The seven lakes that provide water to the city are almost at their full capacity at 98.28 per cent, till 6 am on September 16, due to the good rainfall received in the catchment areas, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the lakes, Tansa, Tulsi and Modak Sagar are full to the brim. The total water stock in all the seven reservoirs is 14,22,410 million litres (ML). In all, the city requires 14,47,363 ML water to ensure an adequate supply for a year or until the monsoon.