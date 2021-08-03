Mumbai: Water level in Morbe dam reaches 83%

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, Morbe dam has been filled up to 83% of its capacity. The dam, which is in Khalapur in Raigad district, supplies water to the city. With the water levels almost reaching to its brim, there are less chances of water cut next year.

A deputy engineer said that the catchment area has received good rainfall so far. “With still two months to go, the dam to be filled to its capacity if there is good rainfall here in the days to come,” said the official.

The total storage capacity of Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of August 3, the storage was 159.414 MCM, which is 83.51% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam when it overflows is 88 meters; and currently the level is at 84.65 meters,” said the official.

There is still a shortfall of around 3.5 meters, which the civic body is expecting will be filled in the coming days. “In order for the dam to overflow, the catchment area requires around 3,250 mm rainfall. This year, the catchment area has already received 2,693 mm rainfall and it requires around 550 mm more,” said the official.

In 2019, Morbe Dam had received around 5,000mm rainfall, which was also a record and it overflowed on August 4.

Except in 2020, the dam has always overflowed since 2016. “We are expecting it to overflow this year as well,” added the official.