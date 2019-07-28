Mumbai: Water level in all lakes increases due to incessant rains

Mumbai: The incessant rains in distant suburbs, especially Thane district has helped to increase the water levels of the seven lakes which provide water to Mumbai. Till now, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes have been overflowing and the levels of other four – Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna and Vihar – are yet to reach brim level. The total water stocks have crossed 10,07,623 mn litres, which is 69.62% of total litres.

Mumbai is supplied with 3800 mld water on a daily basis. Of the 3800 mld, Thane and Bhiwandi are supplied with 150 mld water from this water stock. After the monsoon is over, on October 1, the hydraulic department checks the water stock in these lakes and based on the levels a decision to implement water cuts is taken. Only if the water stock in these seven lakes is 14,47,363 ml, does it indicate the water stock is sufficient for a year till the next monsoon.