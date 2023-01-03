Mumbai: Water kiosks a good move that Rlys need to promote

The atmospheric water generator kiosks installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station getting a mixed response from commuters. According to data provided by Central Railway, the five kiosks sell around 400L of water on a daily average, with around 50% of users avoiding water containers and preferring to refill their own bottles.

“It is a good initiative but the Railways need to popularise it. Most local commuters are still not aware of it,” Dombivli-resident Siddharth Jain, 34, said, adding that he got to know about the kiosks only a few days ago through his friends. “After that, I start using the facility as it is comparatively cheaper.”

Asked about the quality of water, Subhash Pandey of Thane said, “It seems good. I am consuming this water for the last few days and haven't noticed any quality issues.”

Rachana Shinde, a resident of Wadala said, “It is a good initiative and the Railways need to set up several kiosks at all stations.” She added that it could also prove to be environmentally friendly if more commuters start carrying their own bottles.

According to senior railway officials, on average, around 1 lakh bottles of packaged water are being daily sold daily by various food stalls in Central Railway's (CR) Mumbai division.

“Our aim is not only to provide clean drinking water but also to control the use of plastic. These kiosks will definitely prove helpful in future to control the use of packaged water,” a CR officer said, adding that the process to install similar kiosks at Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Ghatkopar and Panvel is underway.

The atmospheric water generator is a device that extracts water from ambient air by using condensation.

Quantity Price Cost of bottle

1L Rs12 Rs3

500ml Rs8 Rs4

300ml Rs5 Rs2