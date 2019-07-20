Mumbai: Water cut off but lakes half-full

Mumbai: This government wants to be seen as a harbinger of nothing but good news. Clearly getting into a mood for Assembly elections, the Maharashtra government is promising them a zero water cut although the lakes are barely 51 per cent full.

According to Yogesh Sagar, the minister for state urban development, "The water level in the lakes is above 51 per cent, so the BMC should withdraw the water cut imposed since November 2018."

Strangely, shortly after Sagar announced this, the BMC standing committee approved the rollback on Friday, with the House being informed that the capacity of the seven lakes supplying water to the city currently stands at 51 per cent, which is 7,43,531 million litres per day (MLD).

The leader of opposition in the BMC, Ravi Raja, questioned why the administration was in a tearing hurry to lift the cut even before the lakes were full.

He questioned whether there was any pressure on the administration to do so. He also said the announcement should have been made by the mayor, and not by the administration.

“We welcome this step, but the administration will have to explore alternatives, since there have been no rains in the last two-three days. Moreover, the lakes are not even filled to the brim.

So, why has the minister announced this? This decision should have been taken by the mayor,” said Ravi Raja.

The seven lakes -- Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tulsi, Bhatsa and Vihar -- provide 3,800MLD water to the city. Thane and Bhiwandi are supplied 150MLD water from this stock.

The usual practice is for the hydraulic department to check the stock in the lakes on October 1. Only if the stock in the lakes is 14,47,363MLD can it be said there is sufficient water for a year, until the next monsoon.