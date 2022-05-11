Mumbai: Water cut in some areas on May 18 & 19

Mumbai: A 24-hour water cut is to be scheduled next week due to Phase-I of the diversion of waterways by the micro-tunnelling method by the BMC at Municipal Colony, Vidyavihar. The water cut will be from Wednesday (May 18) 10 am to Thursday (May 19) 10 am.

During this period, water supply will be shut in some parts of the eastern suburbs and there will also be low-pressure supply in some other parts.

The BMC has requested citizens to keep the required stock of water on the day before the cut and to sparingly use water during the cut.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:24 PM IST