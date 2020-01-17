Mumbai: Water cut in G North and H East wards

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut on January 18 and 19 due to the pipeline connection work that will be carried out.

The hydraulic department of BMC will be conducting a cross-connection of 1,500mm diameter pipeline with a 1,450 mm diametre main line of the Upper Vaitarna.

The work will be carried on two days, on January 18 (Saturday) at 12:00 hrs and will continue till 12:00 hrs on January 19 (Sunday) for 24 hours.

There will be no water supply in the following areas on January 18 -- Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road, A. K. J. Nagar Road, Kumbharwada. Sant Gora Kumbhar Road & Dilip Kadam Marg in G/North.

On January 19, areas of Prem Nagar, Naik Nagar, 60 Feet Road ,Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, 90 Feet Road, M. G. Road, Dharavi Loop Road, Sant Rohidas will be hit.