Mumbai: Water cut for 24 hours in 10 wards of BMC; Andheri to be affected most | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC announced a water supply cut for 24 hours between November 29 and November 30 for 10 wards under its jurisdiction. The two wards to be most affected by the supply cut will be K East and K West.

Most affected wards

The K East ward consists of major areas of Andheri East, MIDC, Seepz, Jogeshwari East and other suburbs. Areas like Gundavli, Nehru Nagar and Azad Nagar will have water supply cut on November 29. While Anand Nagar, Samarth Nagar and Sher-e-Punjab areas will receive eater supply cuts on November 30. The rest of the areas will experience low pressure supply of water.

Similarly it is estimated that around 7.5 lakh people living in the K West ward will be affected by the 24 hour long water cut. Metro areas like Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, Vile Parle West, Andheri West and Juhu will face water cut on November 29 and 30. However the Assistant Commissioner of K West ward, Dr. Prithviraj Chauhan said that BMC tankers will be used to provide water to Cooper hospital during the water supply cut.

Less affected wards

Other wards affected by the 24-hour long water cut are L ward (Kurla), N ward (Ghatkopar), S ward (Bhandup and Vikhroli), P South ward (Goregaon West), H East ward (Bandra and Santa Cruz West), M West (Govandi) and G North (Dadar). These locations will experience low pressure along with partial water cuts within 24 hours.

BMC's press statement

In a press statement on Friday evening, the BMC said that it will undertake repair works in the Powai and Veravali reservoir area. These repair works are to be commenced from 8.30 am on November 29 to 8.30 am on November 30. The repair works include repair works of 300mm pipelines in Powai as well as the huge 1800mm pipelines with heavy water pressure.