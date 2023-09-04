Mumbai: Wastage In City Blood Banks Decreased By 50% In Last 4 Years

Representative Image

Mumbai: Blood wastage in blood banks has decreased by 50% in the last 4 years in Mumbai, revealed data by State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) through a Right To Information (RTI) plea.

According to the data, 4525 units, which is 841 liters, of blood was wasted in 2019 and 2359 units, which is 434 liters in 2022.

Improved coordination among blood banks

A senior official from the state blood transfusion council said that compared to earlier days the coordination among blood banks has improved due to which wastage has reduced. “The blood council need to follow up all blood banks and ensure wastage is reduced year by year,” said the official.

Dr Mahendra Kendre, Co-Director, SBTC said that guidelines were issued due to which wastage figures have come down considerably. “Coordination among blood banks is improving and whosoever has more blood, he calls other blood banks and asks if they want the same. Blood donation camps are also being organised thoughtfully,” he said.

A blood bank official said that in 2013, 3700 liters of blood was wasted and every year the figures are decreasing.

Change in approach

According to one of the blood transfusion officers (BTO), they are constantly in touch with the blood council and food and Drug Administration for blood requirements and updation on the website. The banks send emails or WhatsApp messages notifying other banks of their surplus bloodstock and inquiring if any other bank needs it.

“Regular follow-up and mandatory details updated on the website show the change in approach is reflected in the city’s data, which shows a direct halving of annual wastage figures in 2017, dropping from 6,102 units to the previous year’s 3,017 units. Earlier, the annual non-utilisation of units would hover in the range of 6,000 to 9,000,” said a senior official.

The whole blood has a shelf life of 35 days and public hospitals have a mandate to keep 5-10% in ready stock for disasters. A health expert about 900 units of blood are required daily in Mumbai

