Mumbai wards to get quick response team, fire brigade to hire firemen on contract

Mumbai: To reduce the response time during disaster incidents, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is planning to form a quick response team for 22 administrative wards of the city. These teams will be the first to reach any disaster spot in the city for rescue operations. The BMC will purchase a quick response vehicle for the team in each ward.

However, the fire brigade union has opposed the appointment of the firemen for the vehicle on a contractual basis.

There are over 2,500 officers and firefighters in the MFB. Apart from regular fire-fighting duties and rescue operations, the officials have additional tasks of carrying out fire audits in private buildings, malls, multiplexes, and hospitals.

Presently, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 fire vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.

"We have set up a control room. But the distance between the fire stations and wards is long. So to reduce the response time, we will be appointing a quick response team. These teams will be the first to respond. Our fire engine will also reach the spot as soon as possible. Sometimes, we have to call fire engines from another ward, but now, the response team will analyse the situation. It will give us time to arrange for additional help if needed. The formation of the team and procurement of vehicles will take some time," said Hemant Parab, chief fire officer.

Each quick response vehicle will have a supervisor, two firemen and one driver. The firemen will be appointed on a contractual basis which we see as privatisation, informed Mumbai Agnishaman Dal Ladhau Kamgar Sena.

Former Mayor and secretary of the union Kishori Pednekar, in a letter to the state urban development ministry and municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has requested to revoke the decision.

"There are 1,400-1,500 vacant posts in the MFB. The fire brigade has experienced staff to handle all types of disasters," stated Pednekar.

The response time of the fire brigade is 20 minutes in peak hours, which ideally should be around 6 to 7 minutes, as per the Central government norms. However, despite this MFB is technically equipped, said the fire official.

Meanwhile, Parab said that he has not received the union's letter yet, so he cannot comment on it.