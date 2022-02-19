Mumbai: War of words continues between Narayan Rane and Vinayak Raut

War of words continued between union minister Narayan Rane (BJP) and Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut on Saturday after Rane made fresh allegations against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the construction of Matoshree-2 by paying penalties to the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Rane said he has already submitted details to the Enforcement Directorate with regard to all properties owned by the Thackeray family including Matoshree-2.

"NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was also jailed for two-and-a-half years. Those staying in Matoshree have committed the same offence. They also have the same Chartered Accountant,” he alleged.

Rane also reiterated that actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his secretary Disha Salian were murdered. He claimed the investigations into the deaths were not yet over and there was a cover-up pointing out the involvement of a young minister in both the deaths. However, he declined to divulge further details.

He also aimed a cheeky statement at Raut asking where "Boss" would run once the ED reaches Matoshree.

On the other hand, Vinayak Raut claimed that Rane is involved in the Rs 300 crore Avighna Society scam and therefore he surrendered and joined BJP. He challenged ED to reopen the probe.

Further, Raut alleged that seven murders of political leaders took place in the Sindudurg district. ‘’Due to his age, Rane may not be remembering that during his nine-year rule (as a minister) murders, robberies, extortion, dacoities were reported in Sindhudurg district. Who was involved in those seven murders? Who was directly involved in the killing of Sridhar Khopkar? Rane should not force us to reveal the names,’’ he threatened.

"I will soon meet home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and appeal to him to order re-opening of these cases from Sindhudurg,'' said Raut.

He also showed a video of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during his speech in the state legislature that had exposed Rane’s horoscope.

Raut was responding to a tweet by Rane that ED notice is ready against four people of Matoshree. "After the ED reaches Matoshree and starts a probe where ‘’Boss’’ and you would run," he further tweeted.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar too slammed Rane for his statements demanding action from the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission for maligning a dead woman’s reputation.

Rane on Juhu Bungalow

Rane claimed that his Juhu residence was not constructed illegally after being served a notice by the BMC who wanted to inspect the premises. “Eight members of my family live here and no commercial activity takes place here. But Shiv Sena complains to BMC, they have BMC in their hands,” Rane said.

Rane said he had taken all the necessary permission before building his bungalow nearly 12 years back. “The building (his residence) was built by a reputed architect and all norms were followed during its construction. Not an inch more have been constructed since the building was completed as no need for it ever arose,” he said.

“Me, my wife, my two sons, their wives and children stay here. A total of eight people reside here. So we never felt the need to build anything more here,” Rane said, adding that he had informed late Sena chief Bal Thackeray about his decision to build a house at Juhu.

“The entire action (notice) is being undertaken to exact revenge by the Shiv Sena and ‘Matoshree’. I am being hounded,” Rane said without naming anyone.

The BMC on Thursday issued a notice to the bungalow owned by Rane in the upscale Juhu area for conducting inspection and taking measurements of the premises. The ‘Adish’ bungalow falls under the K-west civic ward located in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:50 PM IST