Mumbai: Waqf board issues notice on Minara Masjid Trust properties

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Waqf has issued a notice to Minara Masjid Trust stating that the latter is a Waqf board property and cautioning anyone from illegally renting or selling it. The notice dated January 10, 2023, is signed by the chief executive officer of the board.

Waqf board issued notice to Minara Masjid

The Minara Masjid is one of the prominent mosques in the city on Mohammed Ali Road, Pydhonie. "We have issued a precautionary notice after some complaints were made to us regarding the sale and renting of Waqf properties. Around 15 notices were issued last month of which four to five are in Mumbai. In case of Minara Masjid, this notice is a precautionary one telling people to not get into any such transaction," said Junaid Sayyad, Chief Executive Officer of Waqf Board Maharashtra.

The letter states that illegal renting, selling and change of name of Waqf properties can lead to a jail term of up to two years and if the board comes to know of it, a criminal case will be filed. "We received complaints of some such activities. These are not within the masjid but part of masjid trust properties," said Sayyad.

Minara Masjid officials challenged the notice

A Waqf property is one that is given under charity and dedicated to the god. "I am out of India and I am not aware of this notice but we are not Waqf property. A Waqf property is one that is dedicated to Allah. We are an English Trust and have challenged the Waqf tag. We are already in the Supreme Court over this. There are some people who file complaints and counter complaints with Waqf to get the property in their name. They say you are not allowing us and sowe will get our name on the property for free through Waqf," said Abdulwahab Latif, managing trustee of Minara Masjid Trust.

