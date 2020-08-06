Mumbai: Wallet stolen 14 years ago recovered, sadly with demonetised Rs 500 note

Imagine finding money you hid somewhere after years. Feels great right? Something similar happened to this Mumbaikar albeit with a little twist.
The Railway Police informed this Mumbai-based that they had recovered a wallet he lost 14 years ago while commuting on a local train, reported Mumbai Mirror. However, to the man's bad luck, the notes in the recovered wallet are not legal tender anymore.
Hemant Padalkar, 42, lost his wallet in a CSMT-Panvel local in 2006. The wallet had Rs 900 including a Rs 500 note. Padalkar had probably lost hopes to recover his wallet way back in time but to his surprise, he received a call saying that they had found his wallet.
Padalkar said that he lost his wallet somewhere near Vashi and had filed a complaint with the Vashi GRP.
He received a call in April but due to the ongoing situation, he could only visit the GRP last week. Upon reaching the GRP office, an on-duty officer handed over the wallet but could not give him the Rs 500 note as it was no longer a legal tender after Modi government's demonetization move in 2016.
GRP said that several have experienced this and they have written to the Reserve Bank of India and is yet to recieve a reply.
The official also revealed that the department had recovered more than a dozen Rs 500 notes from theives.
Four years ago, on 8 November 2016, the Modi announced demonetization of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and announced the issuance of new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes in exchange for the demonetized ones.
