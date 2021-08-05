Mumbai: Walk-ins a success, more than one lakh beneficiaries get vaccinated

More than one lakh beneficiaries were administered with Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, as the drive resumed after a one-day break at all civic and state government-run hospitals on Wednesday.

A total of 1,00,669 beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 57,518 were between 18 and 44 years and 29,466 were between 45 and 59 years. As many as 10,554 senior citizens were inoculated, along with 1,574 healthcare workers and frontline workers.

The figures also include, 146 lactating mothers, 37 pregnant women, 463 bedridden beneficiaries, 712 beneficiaries who will be travelling abroad, 78 specially-abled citizens and 121 beneficiaries without ID cards.

A total of 430 vaccination centres were active on Thursday and senior health officials said that the high footfall will continue on Friday as well.

“The decision to allow walk-ins on Thursday has garnered more footfall at vaccination centres,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC.

“We had earmarked 70% of dose for patients who are due for their second dose. The remaining 30% patients were administered first dose, we are hopeful that by allowing more walk-ins, the footfall will increase. However the issue of stocks getting over is still of concern,” he said.