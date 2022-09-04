e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai wakes up to September rains, lightning; netizens share memes, pictures, videos; check here

Mumbai wakes up to September rains, lightning; netizens share memes, pictures, videos; check here

The internet users shared pictures of the heavy rains on social media, while some of them even criticized the MeT department for once again getting the forecast wrong.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains | Twitter

Thunderstorms, lightning, and intermittent rain have been happening in Mumbai and the surrounding areas since Saturday night. Although there weren't many rain showers in the city in August, September has started out with rain. While the city is celebrating Ganpati, internet users flocked to social media to report on thunder, storms, and lighting.

The internet users shared pictures of the heavy rains on social media, while some of them even criticized the MeT department for once again getting the forecast wrong. One user claimed that insane thunderstorms had been occurring over Mumbai since 7:30 am.

However, the rain has had no affect on the traffic or the Mumbai local train schedule.

Check out the reactions of Mumbaikars to September rain on social media:

article-image
article-image

