Mumbai: Wadala gets a fragrant garbage segregation centre

Have you heard of a fragrant garbage bin? The word garbage can only be associated with stench and filth, but the garbage segregation centre in Wadala is nothing like it.

In a first, the Mumbai civic body with the help of a local corporator turned an unbearably stinky garbage segregation centre into fragrant one. The segregation centre that became an eyesore for the resident's of Sahkar Nagar in Wadala, because of the stench emitting, has now been covered with a vertical garden over all the outside walls.

Promoting garbage segregation at the source, a garbage bin at Sahakar Nagar was turned into a segregation centre recently. However, the unbearable left the residents upset.

"Local corporator Ameya Ghole came up with the idea of decorating the segregation centre with a vertical garden with corporator's fund. This helped us resolve the problem and still have the segregation centre at the location," said an official from F North ward.

Sahakar Nagar in Wadala is a cluster of 46 buildings comprising of 826 families living and almost one ton of waste is generated daily from all these houses. Hence the civic body turned the old garbage bin into a garbage segregation centre.

"The effort to beautify in this way is certainly inspiring and can be replicated i other areas by other ward offices too. The centre's walls have been covered with a vertical garden using flower pots and plants like Raat Rani and other fragrant flowers, turning the garbage segregation centre into a centre of attraction apart from resolving the issue of foul smell," the BMC official said.