Mumbai: VVIP visit to slow traffic in parts of city | Photo: PTI

The Mumbai traffic police informed the public of the VIP visit and any potential areas where traffic may be slower than usual on its Twitter account.

"Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai, tomorrow 04 August 2022 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM between NCPA to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM NCPA to Dindoshi, Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow," they tweeted.

The police had informed public about the possible traffic congestion on Tuesday. The daytime traffic on the western expressway and in some areas near the Santacruz airport was sluggish. Additionally, there was afternoon traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel highway as a result of a VIP movement.

Repotedly, the traffic control department notifies the public whenever there is an emergency or a traffic jam and sometimes the commuters notifies the department directly.