Mumbai: Voter list of NMMC election to be released next week

Navi Mumbai: The State Election Commission has started preparing the draft of the ward wise voter list for the upcoming local body election of Navi Mumbai which is likely to take place in the third week of April. There are total 111 seats in six wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

As per an official in NMMC, the voter list will be available at the official website of NMMC by March 9 and it will also be put up on the notice board. “The preparation of the voter list is almost done and it will be available this week itself,” said an official from NMMC, attached to civic election department.

The official added that the election commission will also give a week time to submit objections and suggestions regarding the voter list. “Voters can submit their objections and suggestions till March 16,” said the official, adding that the final list be prepared March 23.

The official said that voter list will be available at NMMC official website at www. nmmc.gov.in from March 24.