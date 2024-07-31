Mumbai: Vodafone-Idea Fined For Forcing Unwanted Internet Plan On Customer, Ordered To Compensate

Mumbai: Vodafone-Idea Penalised For Forcing Unwanted Internet Plan On Customer, Ordered To Compensate | FPJ

Mobile network service provider Vodafone-Idea is penalised by the Mumbai Suburban Additional District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission for forcing an internet-accompanied activation plan on one of its consumers, thus directing the service provider to return the excess charge of Rs 149 to its customer. The commission has further asked the company to pay Rs 500 each towards the consumer’s mental agony as well as the litigation charges.

Meanwhile, as a penalty for several other unreported cases where the company has sold a similar unwanted activation plan to its customer, the commission has directed the company to deposit Rs 10,000 in the consumer welfare funds.

Prashant Kokane, a resident of Ghatkopar, approached a Vodafone gallery in 2019 to purchase a SIM card. After choosing his preferred phone number, he asked them to recharge his SIM card so as to make it functional. A sales executive from the Vodafone gallery informed him about the plan worth Rs 249, which was an internet as well as a calling plan. Kokane informed them that the SIM card was to be used by a senior person who does not require internet services, as his handset was not an internet-supporting one. However, even then, he was forced to buy the same plan. He was told that for Rs 249, he could use Rs 100 towards his talk time, but the rest was contributed towards the internet services.

Rather, he was informed that there was no specifically designed plan for non-internet users and that the basic activation plan starts at Rs 249. Kokane did purchase the plan but had filed a complaint against the company for forcing the consumer’s to purchase an unwanted plan.

The network service provider claimed in its reply that the entire case was a false and concocted one and was filed just to defame the company. It further added that the SIM card plans are designed keeping in mind the customer’s requirements in general and not with regard to a specific customer. Hence, they claimed that they have not failed in any way to provide deficient service and thus asked the commission to reject the complaint.

The commission, however, maintained that the fact that the complainant was forced to purchase an unwanted plan, which is not required, amounts to unfair trade practice, thus holding the network service provider guilty of providing deficient services towards its customers.