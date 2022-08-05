e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: VN Raghuvanshi is new AMC of MMRDA

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
Mumbai: VN Raghuvanshi is new AMC of MMRDA | File Image

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday appointed former Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner VN Raghuvanshi, an IAS of the 2006 batch, as the additional metropolitan commissioner in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The government posted Vijayalakshmi Prasanna-Badri, an IAS of the 2001 batch, as Nagpur Divisional Commissioner and Sushil Khodwekar, an IAS of the 2011 batch, as the member secretary of the Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Development Board

