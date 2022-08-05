Mumbai: VN Raghuvanshi is new AMC of MMRDA | File Image

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday appointed former Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner VN Raghuvanshi, an IAS of the 2006 batch, as the additional metropolitan commissioner in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The government posted Vijayalakshmi Prasanna-Badri, an IAS of the 2001 batch, as Nagpur Divisional Commissioner and Sushil Khodwekar, an IAS of the 2011 batch, as the member secretary of the Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Development Board

Read Also BEST in Mumbai hires a second female bus driver