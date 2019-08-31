Mumbai: Visitors in shorts won’t be allowed

Mumbai: This year also, Andheri West’s Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Puja Samiti has banned the entry of anyone wearing dress above knee length. Anyone above the age of 12 irrespective of gender won’t be allowed in the pandal in a short dress.

The samiti, which houses Mumbai’s Andhericha Raja idol, had implemented the ban for the first time in 2014. This year, the committee will be celebrating their 54th year of puja.

Spokes­person of the committee Uday Sain said the move was taken on the persuasion of devotees after an actress came to the pandel in a short dress. “We are not stopping people from wearing shorts. We are asking them only to offer puja in covered clothes,” stated Sain.